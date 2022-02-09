Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.60 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

