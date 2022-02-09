Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):

2/1/2022 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

1/19/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $299.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

1/5/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/4/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

BNTX traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,536. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

