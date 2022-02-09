Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

