Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $17,533,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 856,445 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,988,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

