Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
