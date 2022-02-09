Reviewing CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get CommScope alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 81.42%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CommScope and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.22 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -4.58 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.88 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CommScope beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.