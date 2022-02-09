Reviewing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Community’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.29 $32.88 million $2.96 8.48 First Community $61.42 million 2.53 $15.47 million $2.05 10.05

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 26.77% 12.50% 1.13% First Community 25.18% 11.32% 1.02%

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Community on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

