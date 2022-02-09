Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $73.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.99.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
