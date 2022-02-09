Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $73.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $302,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,044 shares of company stock valued at $23,969,664. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.