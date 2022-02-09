Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 14,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.