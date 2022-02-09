RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of -0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

