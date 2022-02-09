Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.
RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.
RHI traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 825,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $125.77.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
