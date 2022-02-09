Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.390-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. 825,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,529. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

