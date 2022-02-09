Robert M. Friedland Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Robert M. Friedland acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

