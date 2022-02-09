Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

