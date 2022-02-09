Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 401.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.