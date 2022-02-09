Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Union by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Union by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 198,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Western Union by 64.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

