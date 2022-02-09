Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 22,334 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 7,919.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 183,023 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CADE opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

