Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,075,000 after purchasing an additional 77,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.14 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

