Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,922 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

