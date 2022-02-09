Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $200,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.