Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

