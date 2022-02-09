Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

