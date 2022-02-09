Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.92. 3,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,944. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

