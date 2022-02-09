Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.00

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.19), with a volume of 1273959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £798.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

