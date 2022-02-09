Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 20,800 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for about 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

