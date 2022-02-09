Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

TSE RUS opened at C$32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,841,120. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Insiders sold 42,718 shares of company stock worth $1,512,250 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have commented on RUS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

