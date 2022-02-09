RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Shares of RXST stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,726. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Research analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RxSight by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.