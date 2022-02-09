SAFE2 Price Hits $236.23 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

