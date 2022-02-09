Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.40

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.40 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 52.72 ($0.71). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 28,671 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.90. The firm has a market cap of £69.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70), for a total value of £72,345 ($97,829.61).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.