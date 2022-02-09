Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $24,082,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 384.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.