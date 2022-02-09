Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.61

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $47.35. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.