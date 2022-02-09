Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.61

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $47.35. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 340 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)
