ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.94. ScanSource shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 583 shares.
The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ScanSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
