ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.94. ScanSource shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 583 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ScanSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.