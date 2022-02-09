Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SBSNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

