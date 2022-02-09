Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 12,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 221,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $722.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

