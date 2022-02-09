Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,455 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

