Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 200,987 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $233,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

