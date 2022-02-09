Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of ExlService as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

