Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 606 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

