Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,458 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSE BDN opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

