Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,946 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

