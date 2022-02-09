Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,127 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

