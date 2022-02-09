Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,346,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 4,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,416. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

