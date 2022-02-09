Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 115,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 505,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,024. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.