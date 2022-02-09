Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.35

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.35 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 63.53 ($0.86), with a volume of 14,662 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.48 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.34.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

