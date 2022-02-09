Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

