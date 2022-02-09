Scotiabank Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
