Scotiabank Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Scotiabank increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

