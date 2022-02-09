Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.58. 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.