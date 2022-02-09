Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNIRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.09.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

