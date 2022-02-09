Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 1.9%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 28,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,183,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 229,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.