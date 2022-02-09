Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

SQNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

